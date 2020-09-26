Suter didn't factor into the decision in the first game of Friday's doubleheader against the Cardinals, allowing two hits and a walk over four scoreless innings in a 3-0 win. He struck out four.

In his longest outing of the year, Suter tossed 59 pitches (36 strikes) before handing things over to the bullpen. The southpaw likely won't pitch again this season, leaving him with a 3.13 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 38:5 K:BB through 31.2 innings over 16 appearances (four starts).