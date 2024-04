Suter allowed five runs (four earned) on three hits and one walk over a third of an inning in Tuesday's 9-4 loss to Philadelphia.

Suter entered when the game was still in doubt -- the Reds trailed by two runs entering the seventh inning -- but he was hurt by an Elly De La Cruz throwing error and later a Bryce Harper grand slam. The lefty reliever had scoreless outings in his first three appearances before Tuesday's outcome.