The Yankees and Suter agreed to a one-year, $3.75 million contract Monday that includes a $3.5 million club option for 2028, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

The Yankees have already re-signed Tim Hill, and now they've brought in another soft-tossing lefty for their bullpen. Suter, 37, posted a 3.36 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 78:25 K:BB over 91 regular-season innings between the Angels and Atlanta. He's a versatile reliever capable of covering multiple innings and/or making spot starts, if needed.