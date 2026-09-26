Suter took a no-decision Saturday against Miami, allowing one hit and no walks in three shutout innings. He struck out three.

Suter got the start in a bullpen game and wasn't expected to work particularly deep into the outing, but he did log a team-high three frames Saturday. The crafty lefty should be a major multi-inning weapon out of the Atlanta bullpen this postseason -- he's recorded at least one strikeout in 10 consecutive appearances. Since joining Atlanta, he has a 1.63 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 23:8 K:BB in 27.2 innings.