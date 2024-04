Suter allowed four hits and one walk while striking out two over 3.1 scoreless relief innings in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Angels.

Suter entered the contest with two outs in the first inning after starter Frankie Montas took a comebacker off his right forearm. Suter's been useful out of the Cincinnati bullpen, having not allowed a run in eight of nine outings, In six of outings he's thrown multiple innings. The left-hander owns a 2.30 ERA and 1.15 WHIP over 15.2 innings.