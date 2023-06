Suter (oblique) was placed on the 15-day injured list Friday, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports.

Suter sustained an oblique injury in Tuesday's 8-6 loss to the Reds and he will now be sidelined for a couple weeks while on the injured list. Right-handed reliever Noah Davis was called up from Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday to replace Suter on the major-league roster.