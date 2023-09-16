Suter will be the first pitcher on the mound for the Rockies in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Giants, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports.

The Rockies haven't officially termed Suter an "opener," nor have they announced which reliever will handle the bulk innings behind him, but it's almost certain that's what this will be, rather than a conventional start. Suter does have starting experience from early in his career, but he hasn't thrown more than two innings in any of his 51 appearances this season.