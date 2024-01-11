Suter agreed to a one-year, $2.5 million deal with the Reds on Thursday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

The deal comes with a $3.5 million club option ($500K buyout) for 2025. Suter goes from the worst pitcher's park in baseball (Coors Field) to the second- or third-worst pitcher's park in Cincinnati. He has logged an ERA under 3.80 in five consecutive seasons and seven of his eight big-league seasons. Suter is one of the better middle relievers to pick up wins with, but he has one career save.