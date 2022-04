Suter left Friday's game against the Cardinals after colliding with the dugout railing, Sophia Minnaert of Bally Sports Wisconsin reports.

Suter lobbied with his manager and training staff to stay in, which could indicate that he wasn't hurt all that badly, but the Brewers elected to take no chances with the team down nine runs. The exact nature of his injury and whether or not he'll need a trip to the injured list are not yet clear.