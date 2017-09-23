Suter allowed one earned run over 5.1 innings in Saturday's victory over the Cubs. He gave up six hits, posted a 2:0 K:BB in the contest, and did not factor into the decision.

Suter was brilliant for the second stat in a row, and he lowered his ERA on the season to 3.29 with Saturday's effort. Manager Craig Counsell has capped Suter's innings of late, but if he pitches like he did Saturday, he should still have a chance to pick up a win in what figures to be his final start of the regular season next week against the Reds.