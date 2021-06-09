Suter recorded two outs and picked up his fourth hold of the season in Tuesday's victory over the Reds.

Suter was tagged for three earned runs his previous time out, but he bounced back with his sixth scoreless appearance in his last seven trips to the mound. Suter has not been as sharp early on as he was the last two seasons, and he is not working in a role that is not typically fantasy-friendly. However, he is providing more value than your standard middle reliever, as in addition to his four holds he has six wins -- a mark that ties him for the team lead.