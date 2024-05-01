Turang went 2-for-3 with three RBI, a run scored, a walk and stole a base during Tuesday's 8-2 win over the Rays.

Turang's RBI single in the second inning drove in Jackson Chourio to give Milwaukee a 2-0 lead, and his seventh-inning double scored another two runs, pushing the score to 8-2. The 24-year-old second baseman continues to look like a reformed hitter, batting .312 through 93 at-bats this season -- a drastic improvement from his .218 average last year -- and his 14 stolen bases rank second in the majors.