Turang went 3-for-5 with a double, two RBI, a run scored and a steal in Sunday's loss to Houston.

Turang doubled, swiped third base and scored in the first inning. He later knocked a two-run single in the seventh. He's been swinging a hot bat all season and is officially entering breakout territory. After registering a brutal .585 OPS through 448 plate appearances in 2023, Turang owns a .314/.369/.431 slash line through 43 games this season. He's perfect in 18 stolen base attempts and has produced 15 multi-hit games.