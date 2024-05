Turang is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pirates.

The Brewers are facing left-hander Martin Perez in a day game after a night game, so manager Pat Murphy likely viewed Wednesday's contest as an opportune time to give the lefty-hitting Turang a breather. Turang had batted out of the leadoff spot in each of the last seven games, going 8-for-27 (.296 average) with two stolen bases, three RBI and three runs.