Turang went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 9-3 win over the Nationals.

Turang has struggled at the plate in July, going 9-for-48 (.188) over his first 13 games this month. That's also put a damper on his best attribute, his speed, as he's been able to log just two steals on three attempts in that span. Turang has 30 thefts on 35 attempts this year -- good for second in the majors behind only the Reds' Elly De La Cruz -- while adding six home runs, 38 RBI, 45 runs scored and a .277/.341/.390 slash line through 93 contests.