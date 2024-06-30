Turang went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a stolen base in a loss to the Cubs on Saturday.

Turang's speed was on display in the defeat -- he plated the Brewers' first run with an RBI bunt single in the third inning and followed the hit with a steal of second base. The swipe was his 28th of the season, second-most in the majors. Fantasy managers should have been aware of Turang's speed coming into the campaign after he swiped 26 bags in 137 games last year, but the second baseman's other offensive stats have been a pleasant surprise. He's slashing .290/.354/.406 with five homers, 33 RBI and 39 runs through 317 plate appearances.