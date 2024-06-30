Turang went 2-for-5 with a grand slam in Sunday's win against the Cubs.

Turang took Kyle Hendricks deep with the bases loaded to put the finishing touches on a seven-run fourth inning for the Brewers. The 24-year-old has now hit two grand slams over the past eight days, giving him a career-best 37 RBI. The middle-infielder has enjoyed an exceptional breakout season, batting .292 with six home runs, 37 RBI, 40 runs scored and 28 stolen bases in 80 games played.