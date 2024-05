Double-A Biloxi activated Wilken from the 7-day injured list Tuesday.

Since returning from the injury list, Wilken has collected a trio of hits, including a double, in eight at-bats over two games. With his facial fractures seemingly healed enough to allow him back in action, Wilken will aim to get some experience at the Double-A level. He's viewed as a potential future option at third base for the Brewers if he continues to succeed while moving up the organizational ranks.