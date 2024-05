Wilken (face) is starting at third base and batting second for ACL Brewers on Saturday, Javik Blake of Milwaukee's affiliate site reports.

It marks the first time Wilken has taken to the field since suffering multiple face fractures after being hit by a pitch April 12 while playing with Double-A Biloxi. Wilken is one of the Brewers' top prospects and his return to action is a good sign for the 21-year-old.