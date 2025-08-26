Brewers' Brock Wilken: Activated from Double-A IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Double-A Biloxi activated Wilken (knee) from its 7-day injured list Tuesday.
Wilken has been sidelined since late June with a dislocated left kneecap, which he sustained during the celebration of Biloxi's first-half championship. The 23-year-old slugged 18 home runs in 65 games with Biloxi before getting injured, though his production came with a .230 average and 26.1 percent strikeout rate.
