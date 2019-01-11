Smith signed a minor-league contract which includes an invitation to spring training with the Brewers on Friday.

Smith made six starts and 32 relief appearances with the Royals last season but without much success, finishing the year with a 6.92 ERA. His ERA as a reliever was over a run better though still quite poor at 5.82, so it will take a significant step forward for him to have value as even a low-leverage option for the Brewers this season.