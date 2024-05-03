Smith (1-0) picked up the win Thursday, striking out two in a perfect 10th inning during the Marlins' victory over the Rockies.

Brenton Doyle led off the frame with a sacrifice bunt to put the phantom runner on third base, but Smith fanned Ryan McMahon and Elehuris Montero to deny Colorado a run. The right-hander then got rewarded when Miami walked it off in the bottom of the inning. Smith has seen little high-leverage work this season, adding only one hold to his ledger in 14 appearances, and he sports a 3.31 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 12:7 K:BB through 16.1 innings.