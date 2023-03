Robinson was optioned Monday to Triple-A Nashville by the Brewers, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Robinson was added to the 40-man roster in the offseason to protect him from the Rule 5 draft. The right-hander posted a 2.49 ERA with a strong 84 strikeouts over 65 innings over three different levels. It's easy to see him being an option for the Milwaukee bullpen at some point in 2023.