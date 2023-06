Robinson cleared waivers and was sent outright to Double-A Biloxi, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Robinson was dumped from the 40-man roster Wednesday to make room for Raimel Tapia, and he will officially remain in the Brewers' minor-league system. The 23-year-old righty began the season in Triple-A Nashville, but struggled his way down to Double-A where he still holds a poor 9.75 ERA through 12 innings this season.