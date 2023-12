The Mets signed Robinson to a minor-league contract Thursday with an invitation to major-league spring training, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Robinson, 24, posted a rough 5.33 ERA, 1.91 WHIP and 58:39 K:BB over 50.2 innings of relief last year between the Double-A and Triple-A affiliates of the Brewers. The right-hander will function as organizational bullpen depth for New York in 2024.