The Brewers designated Robinson for assignment Wednesday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The 24-year-old right-hander was protected from the 2022 Rule 5 Draft and added to the 40-man roster in November on the heels of a productive season in the minors, but his performance has taken a major step back in 2023. Between stops at Triple-A Nashville and Double-A Biloxi, Robinson pitched to an 8.55 ERA and 2.40 WHIP while striking out 30 and walking 20 batters in 20 innings. He'll most likely clear waivers and remain in the organization as relief depth at Biloxi.