Brewers' Corey Knebel: Tracking toward early May

Knebel (elbow) is throwing his bullpens at about 80 percent and is on track to return around the first week of May, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

This report contrasts with reports from late January, which stated that Knebel was expected back from Tommy John surgery in mid-April. It seems as though this is simply updated information, however, as there haven't been reports that he had suffered a setback. It remains to be seen whether Knebel will get to reclaim his role as the Brewers' closer when he returns, pushing Josh Hader back into a flexible high-leverage role, or if Hader will keep the job.