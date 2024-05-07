Brewers manager Pat Murphy said April 28 that Hall (knee) has started playing catch and is "progressing," but the left-hander remains without a clear timeline for a return from the 15-day injured list, MLB.com reports.

Hall was placed on the IL on April 21, one day after he sprained his left knee while fielding a bunt in his start against the Cardinals. The young southpaw was able to stay in the game upon suffering the injury, but he saw a stark decline in his velocity thereafter, prompting the Brewers to shut him down. Hall is in the process of rehabbing and strengthening the knee and hasn't hit any reported snags in the recovery process, but until he reaches the point that he's able to face hitters, the team likely won't have a concrete target date for his return from the IL.