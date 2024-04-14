Hall escaped with a no-decision in Saturday's 11-5 win over the Orioles, coughing up five runs on eight hits -- including three home runs -- and a walk over 3.1 innings. He struck out four.

Facing his former team for the first time after being part of the package sent to Milwaukee this offseason for Corbin Burnes, Hall looked more like a sleeper agent as he served up homers to Ryan Mountcastle and Jordan Westburg in the first inning and Adley Rutschman in the third. The Brewers' offense kept pace though, and took the lead for good in the top of the fourth. Hall has had a bumpy conversion to the rotation so far after 28 of his 29 appearances with the O's came out of the bullpen, and through three starts he's stumbled to a 7.11 ERA, 2.13 WHIP and 10:5 K:BB in 12.2 innings. The 25-year-old southpaw lines up to make his next start on the road next weekend in St. Louis.