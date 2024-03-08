Hall started Friday's Cactus League contest and gave up two earned runs over two innings while allowing five hits and posting a 3:1 K:BB.

Hall was not as sharp as he was in his two-inning spring debut Sunday in which he did not allow a hit, but he did minimize the damage to some degree. The Brewers have not yet decided which pitchers will break camp in the rotation, but with Hall going two innings in both appearances to date and throwing 42 pitches Friday, it appears he is getting the opportunity to claim one of the open starting spots.