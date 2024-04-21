Hall didn't factor in the decision Saturday in St. Louis after he allowed four runs on five hits and five walks over 3.2 innings. He struck out three.

The left-hander threw just 50 of his 90 pitches for strikes as he walked multiple batters in both the first and second innings. It's the second straight outing Hall has failed to last four innings, but the Milwaukee offense struck for 12 runs to keep him out of the loss column. The 25-year-old has a 7.71 ERA, 2.27 WHIP and 13:10 K:BB across 16.1 innings through four starts, and his leash in the rotation may be running out given the awful start to the season.