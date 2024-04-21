The Brewers placed Hall on the 15-day injured list Sunday due to a left knee sprain.

Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel notes that Hall sustained the injury on a bunt play in the second inning of Saturday's game against the Cardinals. Hall has failed to last four innings in each of his last two appearances, and he has a 7.71 ERA, 2.27 WHIP and 13:10 K:BB over 16.1 innings this season. With Hall on the IL, the Brewers recalled southpaw Jared Koenig from Triple-A Nashville in a corresponding move. Bryse Wilson, who threw 3.2 innings as the Brewers' opening pitcher against the Padres on April 17, is a candidate to replace Hall in the starting rotation, per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com.