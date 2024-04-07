Hall (0-1) took the loss Saturday against the Mariners after he allowed three runs on eight hits and two walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out five.

Hall pitched well for the most part Saturday, but Seattle struck for three runs on five hits during the third frame. The left-hander got his pitch count up to 90 after throwing just 73 pitches over four innings during his Brewers debut, so it appears he'll have a standard starter's workload going forward. Hall tentatively projects to face his old team next weekend in Baltimore.