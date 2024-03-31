Hall didn't factor into the decision Saturday, giving up two runs on six hits and a walk over four innings in a 7-6 win over the Mets. He struck out one.

Making only his second career big-league start, Hall tossed 45 of 73 pitches for strikes before exiting with the Brewers ahead 5-2, as he fell short of qualifying for the win. The 25-year-old southpaw is being counted on by Milwaukee to fill a rotation spot after being part of the package the team received from Baltimore for Corbin Burnes, but he has a lot to prove before he can be considered a reliable fantasy option. Hall lines up to make his next start at home next weekend against the Mariners.