Hall was traded from the Orioles to the Brewers along with Joey Ortiz and the 34th pick in the 2024 MLB Draft in exchange for Corbin Burnes on Thursday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Hall was once viewed as a top prospect as a starting pitcher, though he's made only one start in 29 appearances in the majors. He was effective as a reliever in 2023, posting a 3.26 ERA and 1.19 WHIP across 19.1 innings for Baltimore after a disrupted offseason caused him to begin the year at less than full strength, though he also covered 49 frames in the minors. However, Hall should have a renewed chance to join a big-league rotation with Milwaukee, and he will likely compete for the role in spring training with the likes of Colin Rea and Joe Ross.