Hall (knee) threw 35 pitches over two simulated innings Tuesday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Hall came out of the throwing session feeling like he's ready to make a rehab start, but he had not yet spoken to the medical staff to confirm that's the next step. The left-hander has been sidelined for the last three-plus weeks with a left knee sprain. Hall would probably need at least two rehab starts before being activated.