Hall had his left knee evaluated in Milwaukee on Monday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. "We have no indication that [the knee injury] worse than [a tweak] right now," Brewers assistant general manager Matt Kleine said. "But we just want to be conservative. There's no sense in rushing through it or pushing through it at this point."

Hall was placed on the 15-day injured list April 21 due to a left knee sprain but was cleared to begin a rehab assignment with High-A Wisconsin on May 19. After making a one-inning appearance for Wisconsin, Hall moved his rehab to Triple-A Nashville last Thursday, and tossed a scoreless, 16-pitch inning while sporting a fastball that sat around 94-to-95 miles per hour, per MLB.com. Brewers manager Pat Murphy said after Thursday's rehab outing that Hall tweaked his knee late in the appearance after his cleat got caught in the field. Though the Brewers don't appear to be too concerned about Hall's health, the team will wait on the results from Monday's evaluation before determining whether the left-hander is ready to cover multiple innings in his next rehab start.