Brown was placed on the minor-league injured list Thursday with a non-displaced hairline fracture in his left scapula, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Brown suffered the injury last weekend while playing in a game at High-A Wisconsin and is expected to be sidelined for at least the next couple of months. Selected by the Brewers with the 27th overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, the 22-year-old middle infielder was slashing .266/.366/.348 with three home runs and 27 stolen bases through 48 games this season in the Midwest League.