Brown hasn't played for High-A Wisconsin since June 3 due to a sore right thumb, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Wisconsin hasn't placed Brown on its 7-day injured list, even though he's been unavailable for more than a week. The Brewers haven't offered a timeline for Brown's return to action, though Hogg notes that the 22-year-old is believed to be dealing with a short-term injury. In 180 plate appearances at Wisconsin this season, Brown is hitting .260 with two home runs and 22 stolen bases while walking at an 11.5 percent clip.

