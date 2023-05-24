Brown went 15-for-42 (.357) with two home runs, five RBI, 12 runs, 11 steals and an 8:8 BB:K over his last 11 games with High-A Wisconsin.

Brown posted just a .493 OPS over his first 20 games of the season, but he started heating up a couple weeks ago, and he made a major impact Tuesday, going 4-for-5 with a homer and a steal. Brown was selected by the Brewers in the first round last year and is 22 years old, so if he keeps feasting on High-A pitching he could find himself at the next level before long.