Brown is hitting .261 with one home run, seven steals and a 6:6 K:BB in 11 games since getting activated from the injured list Aug. 22 for High-A Wisconsin.

He missed a little over six weeks with a non-displaced hairline fracture in his left scapula. Brown has had an inconsistent first full pro season, specifically early, when he notched just five hits in his first 12 games. However, he is hitting .297 with six home runs and 29 steals in his last 51 games, including a rehab assignment.