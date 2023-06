Brown (thumb) went 2-for-10 (.200) with two stolen bases and a 2:3 BB:K over his last three games with High-A Wisconsin.

Brown missed just shy of three weeks with a thumb injury, but he has put that behind him and is back on the field. Through 43 games at the High-A level, Milwaukee's top pick in the 2022 draft has recorded a .688 OPS, 24 steals and a 22:32 BB:K.