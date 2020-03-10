Lauer has a left shoulder impingement which is considered minor but will rule him out for the start of the regular season, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Lauer had seemed to have a good chance to break camp in the Brewers' rotation but now won't get he chance to do so. He'll resume playing catch later this week, so he shouldn't wind up missing too much time, but he's expected to head to the injured list to open the season. That leaves Freddy Peralta and Corbin Burnes as the primary contestants for the fifth starter spot in Milwaukee, though Lauer could get the chance to claim the job once healthy.