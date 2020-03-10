Brewers' Eric Lauer: Dealing with shoulder issue
Lauer has a left shoulder impingement which is considered minor but will rule him out for the start of the regular season, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.
Lauer had seemed to have a good chance to break camp in the Brewers' rotation but now won't get he chance to do so. He'll resume playing catch later this week, so he shouldn't wind up missing too much time, but he's expected to head to the injured list to open the season. That leaves Freddy Peralta and Corbin Burnes as the primary contestants for the fifth starter spot in Milwaukee, though Lauer could get the chance to claim the job once healthy.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
No. 1 Contenders: First base
Bargain first basemen who could become No. 1 at the position for 2021? Here are four candidates.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Simmons
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
No. 1 Contenders: Catcher
Bargain catchers who could become No. 1 at the position for 2021? Here are five candidates.
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Get Mondesi
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Spring Notebook: So many injuries!
What's the latest on Justin Verlander and Willie Calhoun? How are Eugenio Suarez and Yordan...
-
How to handle spring injuries
Taking calculated risks on injured players can make a winning difference for your Fantasy season.