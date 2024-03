Lauer was signed by the Pirates on a minor-league deal Thursday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Lauer elected free agency in October after the Brewers did not want to give him a raise in arbitration. In 2023, the lefty posted a 6.56 ERA and 1.67 WHIP over 46.2 innings. The 28-year-old has had better years, having posted a 3.84 ERA over 288.1 innings during his time in Milwaukee from 2020-22.