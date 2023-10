Lauer was optioned to the Arizona Complez League on Sunday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Lauer was promoted Saturday for his first appearance in the big leagues since May, but he was tagged for three homers and eight earned runs by the Cubs. The left-hander began the season in the starting rotation but is a potential DFA candidate this offseason after he posted a 6.56 ERA over 46.2 innings for the Brewers this year.