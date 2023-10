Lauer cleared waivers Friday and was sent outright to Triple-A Nashville, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Lauer struggled to get things going with the Brewers in 2023, accumulating a 6.56 ERA and 1.67 WHIP over 46.2 innings in 10 appearances. He reserves the right to elect free agency, but he will likely have to show signs of improvement before getting another shot in a big-league rotation.