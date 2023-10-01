Lauer (4-6) took the loss Saturday, allowing eight runs on nine hits and four walks over four innings against the Cubs. He struck out two.
Chicago handed Lauer a rude welcome in his first big-league appearance since being demoted to Triple-A on May 20 as the Cubs tallied six runs in the opening frame on three home runs. The 28-year-old southpaw surrendered two more scores in the fourth and will close the chapter on a disappointing 2023 campaign with a 4-6 record, 6.56 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 43:24 K:BB, while serving up 16 home runs in just 46.2 innings this season.
