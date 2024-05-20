Lauer signed a minor-league contract with the Astros on Monday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

The veteran left-hander opted out of his minor-league pact with the Pirates last week and didn't take long to latch on with a new organization. Lauer had a 5.52 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 37:11 K:BB across 29.1 innings at Triple-A Indianapolis, and he may need to post better results for Houston's Triple-A affiliate in Sugar Land in order to receive a look in the big leagues. His contract includes opt-outs for July 1 and August 1 if he's not on the major-league roster.