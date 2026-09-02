Lauer (8-7) allowed seven runs on eight hits, one walk and one hit batsman while striking out two over three innings to take the loss versus the Cardinals on Tuesday.

Lauer was tagged for a pair of home runs in the second inning, but it was a parade of hits in the third inning that brought his start to an early end. With 20 runs allowed (19 earned) over his last 20.1 innings, Lauer is stumbling to the finish line this year. However, the Dodgers need him in the rotation while Roki Sasaki (finger) is out, as Justin Wrobleski has moved to the bullpen. Lauer has put up a 5.23 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 72:35 K:BB through 108.1 innings over 22 games (18 starts) this season. His next start is tentatively projected to be at home versus the Nationals over the weekend. The Dodgers' pitching plans for the next turn through the rotation likely hinge on Shohei Ohtani's availability to take the mound after he was scratched from a start Sunday versus Detroit due to ongoing knee and biceps concerns.