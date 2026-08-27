Lauer will move back into the rotation while Roki Sasaki (finger) is on the injured list, Jack Harris of the California Post reports.

Just a few days after the team announced the 31-year-old would shift to the bullpen to accommodate Tyler Glasnow's return from the IL, Lauer will now reclaim a spot in the Dodgers' six-man rotation as a replacement for Sasaki, who left his start Wednesday against Atlanta due to a blister. Lauer has posted a 3.76 ERA and 1.12 WHIP across 67 innings since joining the Dodgers in May.